BREAKING: Gas Explosion Rocks Ladipo

November 16, 20210109
A gas explosion occurred on Tuesday morning on Ojekunle Street in the Ladipo area of Mushin in Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead in the deadly gas explosion.

The explosion occurred at the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic retail centre located on Ojekunle Street at the popular Ladipo Spare Parts Market.

An official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the accident and revealed that the bodies of four adults have so far been recovered from the scene of the explosion. They comprised three men and a woman identified as one Mama Funmi.

More details soon…

BREAKING: Gas Explosion Rocks Ladipo
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

