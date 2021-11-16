BREAKING: Gas Explosion Rocks Ladipo

November 16, 2021 109

A gas explosion occurred on Tuesday morning on Ojekunle Street in the Ladipo area of Mushin in Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead in the deadly gas explosion.

The explosion occurred at the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic retail centre located on Ojekunle Street at the popular Ladipo Spare Parts Market.

An official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the accident and revealed that the bodies of four adults have so far been recovered from the scene of the explosion. They comprised three men and a woman identified as one Mama Funmi.

More details soon…