Breaking: Former Senator, Buruji Kashamu Dies of COVID-19

By
- August 8, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Buruji Kashamu

Buruji Kashamu, a former senator from Ogun state, has died of complications from COVID-19.

Ben Murray-Bruce who broke the news on Twitter said Kashamu died at First Cardiologist Consultants in Lagos.

More to follow… 

Source: The Cable

