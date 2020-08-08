Breaking: Former Senator, Buruji Kashamu Dies of COVID-19

Buruji Kashamu, a former senator from Ogun state, has died of complications from COVID-19.
Ben Murray-Bruce who broke the news on Twitter said Kashamu died at First Cardiologist Consultants in Lagos.
More to follow…
Source: The Cable
