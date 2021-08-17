fbpx

BREAKING: Former Senate Deputy President, Ibrahim Mantu, Is Dead

August 17, 2021
A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, is dead. The Plateauborn politician was reported to have passed away at the Diff hospital in Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A family source stated that Mantu had been sick for nine days and kept in isolation.

He reportedly fell ill about nine days ago and was receiving treatment at home and he was rushed to the hospital when there was no sign of improvement.

Ibrahim Mantu was a member of the Senate, he emerged as Deputy President of the red chamber from 2001 to 2007 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

