BREAKING: Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies

Former Pope, Benedict XVI, has breathed his last. He was 95 years old when he gave up the ghost.

Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in a secluded monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since stepping down.

The Vatican said in a statement: “With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

“Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

More to follow…