BREAKING: Former Oyo Governor Alao-Akala Is Dead

Christopher Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo State, has been pronounced dead.

According to multiple reports, Alao-Akala passed away in the late hours of Tuesday, January 11, 2022, after returning from Abuja.

As at the time of filing this report, the details of his death remain unknown.

Alao-Akala, who ruled Oyo State between 2007 and 2011, failed to secure a second term in office. And in 2019, he sought for re-election under the African Democratic Party (ADP) but lost to the incumbent governor, Seyi Makinde.

