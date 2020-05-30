Breaking: Former NNPC GMD Maikanti Baru is Dead

- May 30, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, OIL & GAS
The immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, is dead.

He died in Abuja.

Baru who left the corporation less than a year ago, died after a brief illness that lasted just about 48 hours, a source in the national oil company has disclosed.

He passed on at about 2am on Saturday after suddenly falling ill on Thursday, it was learnt.

The death of the engineer, who was 60 at the time of his passing was also confirmed by the current head of the corporation, Mr Mele Kyari, on his twitter handle this morning.

He tweeted: “My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night”.

More details later…

Source: THISDAY

