Breaking: Former Minister Of Information, Tony Momoh Is Dead

Nigeria’s one time Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh, has passed. He was aged 81.

The former minister was reported to have died on Monday at his residence in Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar described the late Tony Momoh as a good man.

A tribute to Tony Momoh by Atiku Abubakar on the former Vice President’s Twitter page reads, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.

“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”

The late TonMomoh was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, a positio he occupied from 1986 to 1990.

He also served as Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.