fbpx
Breaking: Former Minister Of Information, Tony Momoh Is Dead

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Breaking: Former Minister Of Information, Tony Momoh Is Dead

February 1, 202105
Former Minister Of Information, Tony Momoh Is Dead

Nigeria’s one time Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh, has passed. He was aged 81.

The former minister was reported to have died on Monday at his residence in Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar described the late Tony Momoh as a good man.

READ ALSO: Seplat Raises $260m Debt Facility For Gas Processing Project

A tribute to Tony Momoh by Atiku Abubakar on the former Vice President’s Twitter page reads, “A good man, Prince Tony Momoh, has gone home. The veteran journalist, politician, and former minister was an avowed apostle of politics without bitterness. And like the prince he was, carried himself with dignity and respect. He will be sorely missed.

“My family and I, condole with his family; the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh (Ikelebe III) and his Council; the government and people of Edo State, his friends, and associates. May his soul rest in peace.”

The late TonMomoh was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, a positio he occupied from 1986 to 1990.

He also served as Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.

About Author

Breaking: Former Minister Of Information, Tony Momoh Is Dead
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

$21 billion Withdrawal From NLNG Account Was Legal - NNPC NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 29, 20200231

Nigeria Lost N12.75bn Worth Of Petroleum Products – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that the value of petroleum products lost by Nigeria from January to August 2020 is N12.75bn. The NNPC made this known in its latest mon
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
April 28, 2019059

Trump Roughens Jussie Smollet’s Feathers, Calls Actor a ‘Loser’

President of the United States, Donald Trump is not known to be a man who minces words when he expressed an opinion and it is with this trait of his that he unloaded on embattled Hollywood actor Jussi
Read More
Ademola Lookman Open to Playing for Super Eagles COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
July 21, 2019072

RB Leipzig Set to Sign Ademola Lookman for £22.5 million

In the summer of 2016, Ahmed Musa set a new transfer record when he moved from Leicester City to CSKA Moscow in a deal worth £16.6 million. That record is set to be shattered by Everton prodigy, Ademo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon