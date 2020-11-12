BREAKING: Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings Dies from COVID-19

Former President Jerry Rawlings of Ghana has died from complications of COVID-19.
A military ruler, who later joined politics, Rawlings ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001.
He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected president of Ghana.
When the coup failed, he was imprisoned, publicly court-martialed and sentenced to death.
After initially handing power over to a civilian government, he took back control of the country on 31 December 1981 as the chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).
He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years. After two terms in office, the limit according to the Ghanaian constitution, Rawlings endorsed his vice-president John Atta Mills as presidential candidate in 2000.
Hw was born on June 22, 1947.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.