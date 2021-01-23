Breaking: Former CNN Talk Show Host, Larry King Is Dead

January 23, 2021 25

Former CNN talk show host, Larry King has passed. The former talk show legend was reported to have died after receiving treatment for Coronavirus.

Larry King was 87 years old at the time of his death. He died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

His death was confirmed by Ora Media Company, a company King cofounded. The company stated that funeral arrangemente would be disclosed later.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King,” the statement read.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s may thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

“Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions.

“He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

“Funeral services and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time.”