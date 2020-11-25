BREAKING: Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies At The Age Of 60

November 25, 2020 21

Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack just two weeks after being released from hospital after treatment for a bleed on his brain.

Maradona, the greatest footballer of his generation, suffered a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina.

Maradona had been recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.

The football legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career.

He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions all over the world for his brilliant skills.

Maradona was responsible for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ that eliminated England from the 1986 tournament.