BREAKING: Fire Razes CBN Building

April 21, 20220168
The Makurdi office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Benue State, caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The fire which reportedly started from the fuel dome of the bank quickly became ferocious, thus drawing the attention of some workers who immediately raised alarm.

The staff of the bank and members of the community quickly rushed to the scene and called in fire service before the fire could spread to the main building.

Confirming the fire incident, the Director of Benue State Fire Service, Engr. Donald Ikyaaza said he received a call informing him about the fire and he immediately drafted his men to the scene.

“It was actually a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dome but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now,” Ikyaaza added.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

