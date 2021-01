January 10, 2021 11

A fire outbreak at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters at Abuja has been reported to have affected some offices on Sunday.

The NIS confirmed the incident in a post on its Twitter handle, saying the incident has been brought under control.

READ ALSO: Zimbabwean Journalist Arrested Over Anti-Govt Tweet

A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our Offices.

2.The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station&support from other agencies around the Airport.

3.The cause of the fire is being investigated.We assure the public that the — Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) January 10, 2021

This is the first major fire incident in 2021 involving the headquarters of a government agency.