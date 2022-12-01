BREAKING: 4 Die As Fintiri’s Convoy Got Involved In Crash

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State’s convoy, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, got involved in a crash, killing four people on the spot.

The ghastly accident involved a Toyota Hilux conveying a detachment of vigilantes, accompanying the governor, as they left for a political campaign engagement.

Three lifeless bodies of occupants in the van that includes Bako Kaura, head of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) informal security arm, and another victim identified as Adamu, Kaura’s biological son have been deposited at the mortuary of Hong Federal Medical Centre.

Five other occupants in the van who sustained various degrees of injuries were conveyed in the government house ambulance and another unmarked Hilux van, for treatment in a health facility. Governor Fintiri’s personal physician and head of the government house clinic, Dr. William Teri, who was among the first responders at the crash also conveyed the victims to a hospital for treatment.

More to follow…