Breaking: Finally, ASUU Suspends Strike

December 23, 2020 40

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has “conditionally” suspended its nine months-long strike. The union made the announcement on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: How To Apply For Seedstars and Shell Foundation’s Energy and Mobility Innovation Program

The National President of, Biodun Ogunyemi made the announcement during a briefing of the union in Abuja, he noted that the development followed consultations with its National Executive Council (NEC).

Details later…