BREAKING: Finally, ASUU Suspends Strike

December 23, 2020040
The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has “conditionally” suspended its nine months-long strike. The union made the announcement on Wednesday.

The National President of, Biodun Ogunyemi made the announcement during a briefing of the union in Abuja, he noted that the development followed consultations with its National Executive Council (NEC).

Details later…

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

