Breaking: FIFA Bans CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Over Financial Misconduct

World football governing body, FIFA, has banned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Ahmad Ahmad for 5 years for financial misconduct.

His position as CAF President also makes him a FIFA vice president.

The ban was announced as the Madagascan official’s campaign to be re-elected for four more years as the head of African soccer was on going.

The FIFA ethics committee found “Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President.”

Ahmad’s first four-year term was clouded with allegations of financial wrongdoing and misconduct at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo.

The CAF election is scheduled for March 12 in Rabat, Morocco.