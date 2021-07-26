fbpx

BREAKING: FG’s Failure To Present Nnamdi Kanu In Court Results In Case Adjournment

July 26, 2021
The trial judge in the Nnamdi Kanu treasonable felony case, Binta Nyako, adjourned the case following the Federal Government’s failure to present the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader before the Federal High Court judge on Monday till October 21.

Nnamdi Kanu was apprehended in June in a yet-to-be-disclosed location and extradited to Nigeria to face trial. He has remained in the custody of the DSS following re-arraignment before the judge.

The embattled IPOB separatist is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony leveled against him by the Federal Government over his struggle for an independent “Republic of Biafra”.

In April 2017, Kanu was granted bail on health grounds but jumped bail after flouting some of the conditions given to him by the court.

He eventually fled to the United Kingdom following a military exercise that led to a raid of his father’s residence in 2017.

More to follow…

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

