BREAKING: FG Unveils NEXIT Portal For N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Government has unveiled a portal, NEXIT, for former N-power beneficiaries to apply for other Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

The platform, which was developed in collaboration with the CBN, will enable exited N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, encouraged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Alkali, it was emphasised that the NEXIT PORTAL will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

The Minister expressed appreciation to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele for his support, adding the ministry remained committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

She pledged the ministry’s willingness to collaborate with relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders towards the realisation of that vision and congratulated the exited beneficiaries while wishing them well in their future endeavours.

“The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation.

“As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future,” the Minister said in the statement.