BREAKING: FG Set To Reveal Passport Details of Travelers Who Dodged COVID-19 Test

December 24, 2020012
The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has stated that it will soon make public the passport numbers of 100 travelers who failed to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test after returning to the country.

Travellers are required to undergo the COVID-19 test seven days after their arrival.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Recovers From COVID-19

At its briefing on Thursday, the PTF stated that the listed offenders will be barred from traveling for a minimum of six months for failing to go for the test.

At the last briefing, Boss Mustapha, chairman of the task force, had said a total of 20,216 in-bound travelers refused to show up for the post arrival test they signed up, thereby endangering members of the country.

He had said the PTF had concluded arrangements with the Nigeria Immigration Service ” to impose sanctions on these defaulters for breaching the public health protocols, within ambit of the law.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

