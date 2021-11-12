BREAKING: FG Raises Costs Of One Phase, Three Phases Meters

November 12, 2021 151

The Federal Government has announced that it will be raising the cost of both single-phase and three-phase electricity meters starting from November 15, 2021.

It made the announcement via a circular dated November 11, 2021, which was released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and addressed to managing directors, all electricity distribution companies, and all meter asset providers.

The circular, marked with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, was the subject ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations’.

According to the circular, the regulator increased the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69.

READ ALSO: Infrastructure: ‘Nigerians Can Look After Themselves’ – Buhari

Also, the price of a three-phase meter was raised from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.