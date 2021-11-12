fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

BREAKING: FG Raises Costs Of One Phase, Three Phases Meters

November 12, 20210151
FG Raises Costs Of One Phase, Three Phases Meters

The Federal Government has announced that it will be raising the cost of both single-phase and three-phase electricity meters starting from November 15, 2021.

It made the announcement via a circular dated November 11, 2021, which was released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and addressed to managing directors, all electricity distribution companies, and all meter asset providers.

The circular, marked with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, was the subject ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations’.

According to the circular, the regulator increased the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69.

READ ALSO: Infrastructure: ‘Nigerians Can Look After Themselves’ – Buhari

Also, the price of a three-phase meter was raised from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.

About Author

BREAKING: FG Raises Costs Of One Phase, Three Phases Meters
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 19, 20190356

Buhari Eulogizes Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon at 85

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kept the country as one with his sense of vision, wisdom and discipline Omololu Ogunmade and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterda
Read More
OPEC COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
July 18, 20170194

“OPEC’s Compliance with Oil Cuts at Lowest in Six Months’ – IEA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC’s compliance with production cuts fell in June to its lowest levels in six months a
Read More
Nigeria's Records 505 New Cases Of COVID NEWSLETTER
September 30, 20200278

Nigeria Records 187 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has recorded 187 fresh cases of the coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. This is even as the Federal Government called
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.