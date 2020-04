Breaking: FG Okays Resumption of Operations by Bank Branches in Lagos, Ogun, FCT from Monday, May 4

The presidential task force on COVID-19 says bank branches in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory will be open to customers from Monday, May 4.

Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the task force, said banking halls would be open to customers between 8am and 2pm.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable