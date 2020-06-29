BREAKING: FG lifts Restriction on Interstate Travel

- June 29, 2020
The federal government on Monday lifted ban on interstate movement effective from July 1, 2020.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this during the daily media briefing.

National coordinator of PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu also added that only fifty percent of the passengers of the buses are allowed during travels.

“Only 50% of the passengers are allowed with compulsory use of face mask,” he said.

The PTF, however, reaffirmed the continuation of the nationwide curfew between 10 pm and 4 am adding that “travels are not expected at this period.

Source: The Nation

