Breaking: FG Asks Airlines to Get Ready for Resumption of International Flights

- August 6, 2020
The federal government has asked airlines in the country to begin the process for the resumption of international flights.

The federal government had banned international flights in March as parts of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

But pn Thursday, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, asked the aviation authorities and airline operators to begin the process for the resumption of international flights.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable

