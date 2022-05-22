fbpx

BREAKING: FG Appoints Nwabuoku As Interim AGF As EFCC Probes Idris

May 22, 20220103
The Federal Government, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, announced the appointment of Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the interim Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

This is as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continues to probe Ahmed Idris, the AGF, who has been suspended.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, the anti-graft agency is probing Idris for alleged fraud, diversion of funds, and money laundering to the tune of N80 billion.

Yunusa Abdullahi, spokesperson to Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, in a statement cited by our correspondent, disclosed that Nwabuoku would oversee the office of the AGF pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

More to follow…

