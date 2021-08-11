BREAKING: FEC Okays Policy For Tollgates Nationwide

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given approval to a new policy for tollgates nationwide.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made the disclosure during a media briefing on Wednesday.
Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the President, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a statement, noted that approval of the ‘Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations’ was granted at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.
The statement explains that the tolling system will be implemented with the deployment of technology.
Some highlights of the regulations include recommended tolling fees for vehicles as follows: “Cars: N200; SUVs: N300; Private Buses: N300; Commercial Buses: N150, and Luxury Buses and Trucks: N500.”
