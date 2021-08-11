fbpx

BREAKING: FEC Okays Policy For Tollgates Nationwide

August 11, 20210151
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given approval to a new policy for tollgates nationwide.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made the disclosure during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the President, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a statement, noted that approval of the ‘Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations’ was granted at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The statement explains that the tolling system will be implemented with the deployment of technology.

Some highlights of the regulations include recommended tolling fees for vehicles as follows: “Cars: N200; SUVs: N300; Private Buses: N300; Commercial Buses: N150, and Luxury Buses and Trucks: N500.”

More to follow…

BREAKING: FEC Okays Policy For Tollgates Nationwide
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

