BREAKING: FAAN MD Capt Rabiu Yadudu Sacked

The Federal Government has dismissed the Managing Director, MD, of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Capt Rabiu Yadudu. This is as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government approved the appointment of the current Manager, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Kabir Mohammed, as the new FAAN MD.

Mohammed before his appointment as the new FAAN boss was also the Regional General Manager, North Central.

He was appointed as the Chairman of Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee in January 2022 by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, a position he effectively combined with his office as the General Manager, Special Duties at FAAN.

Details of why Yadudu was removed were still sketchy as of press time.

