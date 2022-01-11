fbpx

BREAKING: Ex-interim Leader Ernest Shonekan Is Dead

January 11, 20220116
Former Nigerian interim leader, Ernest Shonekan has passed away. He was 85.

Shonekan who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, was pronounced dead at Evercare hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian government between August 26 and November 17, 1993.

He was appointed interim head of the country after ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida stepped down on August 26, 1993.

Shonekan’s administration only lasted three months as late General Sani Abacha forcefully took power from him through a coup.

The elder statesman hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state. He attended C.M.S grammar school and Igbobi College, Lagos, and obtained a law degree from the University of London.

