BREAKING: Evacuated Nigerians From Ukraine Arrive Abuja

March 4, 2022048
BREAKING: Evacuated Nigerians From Ukraine Arrive Abuja

The first batch of evacuated Nigerians from Ukraine has arrived in Abuja.

According to the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which made the disclosure, the evacuees landed in the early hours of Friday, March 4, 2022.

More details later…

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

