BREAKING: Evacuated Nigerians From Ukraine Arrive Abuja

The first batch of evacuated Nigerians from Ukraine has arrived in Abuja.
According to the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which made the disclosure, the evacuees landed in the early hours of Friday, March 4, 2022.
More details later…
