BREAKING: Emirates Airlines Resumes Flight Operations

Emirates Airlines, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, announced the resumption of its flight operations in Nigeria.

The airline made this disclosure in a notice to its customers cited by BizWatch Nigeria.

“We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will reinstate operations of our flights.

“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday, 11th September 2022.

“Lagos flights after 30th September 2022 will be advised in due course,” the notice read.

This publication had reported that Emirates Airlines suspended all its flight operations from Nigeria, citing an inability to repatriate funds from the country.

The suspension, according to the report, was scheduled to take effect from Thursday, September 1.

What you should know about Emirates Airlines’ plight

Since last year, foreign airlines that operate in and out of the country have been complaining about the difficulties in repatriating accumulated funds, which were in excess of $143.8 million as of November 2021.

This development implies that the airlines’ accrued funds realised from its Nigerian operations could not be transferred freely across countries by converting into foreign currency.

The funds were from tickets sold locally, and could not be repatriated due to the foreign exchange (FX) liquidity crisis.