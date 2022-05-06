BREAKING: Emefiele Finally Joins Presidential Race, Picks APC Form

May 6, 2022 718

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has joined the presidential race, as he picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC).

He picked the form, on Friday, May 6, 2022, from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that this puts to rest the speculations on his interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Emefiele, hours after suspending his predecessor, Sanusi Lamido.

In 2019, the former Managing Director of Zenith Bank made history as the first CBN governor to be reappointed.

Emefiele is now up against Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa) and at least five ministers for the APC presidential ticket.