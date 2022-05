May 13, 2022 80

Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has finally bowed to pressure, as he withdrew from 2023 presidential race.

Bizwatch Nigeria learnt that a source confirmed this development on Friday, May 13, 2022.

“CBN Governor has withdrawn from the presidential race and has communicated his intention to continue as CBN Governor,” a source familiar with the development stated.

More to follow…