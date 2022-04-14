fbpx

BREAKING: Elon Musk Tables $43bn To Outrightly Buy Twitter

April 14, 20220149
BREAKING: Elon Musk Tables $43bn To Outrightly Buy Twitter

Tesla founder, Elon Musk has tabled $43 billion to outrightly buy micro-blogging site Twitter.

The billionaire tabled the offer a few days after he emerged as the largest shareholder in Twitter with a 9.2% stake.

Musk disclosed his intention to buy Twitter in a letter addressed to Bret Taylor, the Chairman of the site.

The letter, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, April 14, 2022, read: “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy”.

“However, since making my investment, I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. 

“My offer is my best and final offer, and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.

“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

