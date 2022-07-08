BREAKING: Elon Musk Backs Out Of Twitter Deal

Elon Musk has changed his mind about buying Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

In a statement in which he announced that he’s no longer interested in the Twitter purchase, Musk accused the tech company of “misleading” statements about the number of fake accounts.

“Mr. Musk hereby exercises (the) right to terminate the Merger Agreement and abandon the transaction,” his lawyers were quoted as saying in a letter addressed to Twitter, a copy of which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

More to follow…