BREAKING: Ekiti State Gov. Kayode Fayemi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor, has tested positive for COVID-19 — after a third test.
The governor disclosed his COVID-19 status on Twitter on Wednesday.
I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I'm generally ok and I'm already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I'm delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF
— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) July 22, 2020
Source: The Cable
