BREAKING: Ekiti State Gov. Kayode Fayemi Tests Positive for COVID-19

- July 22, 2020
Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor, has tested positive for COVID-19 — after a third test.

The governor disclosed his COVID-19 status on Twitter on Wednesday.

Source: The Cable

