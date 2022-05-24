fbpx

BREAKING: EFCC Storms Okorocha’s Residence Seeking His Arrest

May 24, 2022
BREAKING: CBN Raises Monetary Policy Rate To 13%

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) operatives on Tuesday stormed the residence of Rochas Okorocha, a former Governor of Imo State.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that EFCC went to the residence of Okorocha in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to arrest him.

The operatives insisted that Okorocha, who is seeking to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), should submit himself for arrest or honour a long-standing invitation to their office.

More to follow…

Adepeju Aina
