December 4, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has produced the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force Team (PRTFT), Abdulrasheed Maina, for Friday’s proceedings of his trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Maina, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on ₦2 billion money laundering charges, had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.

He was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday about two weeks after the court revoked his bail, ordered his arrest and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence pending when security agencies would be able to apprehend him.

He was produced in court at about 8.27 am ahead of the proceedings scheduled to commence by 9 am on Friday.

He sat between two EFCC operatives in the courtroom.

Maina last attended court in July and has subsequently missed up to six court sessions since September 29.

His trial has since proceeded in his absence following the court’s order of November 18, 2020, which the judge, Justice Okon Abang, issued following the defendant’s repeated absence from court.

Senator Ali Ndume, who was his surety was unable to produce Maina was imprisoned by the court but later granted bail after spending five days in detention.

