June 2, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has freed the detained Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

BizWatch Nigeria learnt that Idris was granted bail in the late hours of Wednesday, June 2, 2022, and has been reunited with his family.

He has since been under probe for his alleged involvement in a N174 billion fraud.

