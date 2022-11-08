BREAKING: EFCC Boss Bawa Sent To Kuje Prison

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been sent to Kuje prison for contempt of court.

A High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, convicted the EFCC boss in relation to the failure of the anti-graft agency to comply with a November 21, 2018 court order directing it to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to the applicant in a suit.

In his ruling, Justice Chizoba Oji held that “the Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is in contempt of the orders of this honourable court made on November 21st 2018 directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja to return to the applicant his Range Rover (Supercharged) and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira).

“Having continued wilfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt.

“The Inspector-General of Police shall ensure that the order of this honourable court is executed forthwith.”

