BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Ganduje’s Wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested the wife of Kano State Governor, Hafsat Ganduje.

The arrest follows a petition written by Abdulazeez, one of her sons, against her, Daily Trust reported.

An official of the EFCC told Daily Trust Tuesday morning that Ganduje’s wife was picked up following her rejection to honour the invitation extended to her.

The senior official noted that she was questioned immediately after her arrest Monday evening by the crack detective team of the anti-graft agency.

It was gathered that she will continue to respond to queries in relation to the subject matter on Tuesday at the commission’s headquarters.

In his petition, Abdulazeez, the governor’s son, had said he was approached by a property developer to facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars as commission.

He said three months later, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he paid for had been allocated to other buyers and he requested for a refund.

Abdulazeez said the mother refused to honour the request, straining the relationship between him and the developer.

He was said to have fled abroad after filing the petition which was widely reported in the media.

The spokesman of the agency, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone indicated not reachable.