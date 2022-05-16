fbpx

BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris

May 16, 2022
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested Ahmed Idris, the Accountant-General of the Federation.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Wilson Uwujaren, the Spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, noted that Idris was arrested for alleged fraud, diversion of funds, and money laundering to the tune of N80 billion.

Uwujaren noted that the commission acted on verified intelligence against Idris.

He is said to have “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates”.

The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja, the EFCC added.

Idris was nabbed after failing to honour invitations to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent acts.

Best 7 Things To Know About The Elite Solar Smart Kiosk
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

