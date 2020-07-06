BREAKING: DSS Allegedly Arrests Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

BREAKING: DSS Allegedly Arrests Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

By
- July 6, 2020
- in COVER, NEWS, NEWSLETTER
Ibrahim MaguBREAKING: DSS Arrests Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has allegedly arrested Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His arrest comes a few days after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), accused the anti-graft czar of gross infractions.

TheCable learnt the EFCC chief travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates without the authorisation of the president during the COVID-19 lockdown.

And when he was queried, he said he went for an investigation.

He is also alleged to be living above his means.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

FG To Begin Repair of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr