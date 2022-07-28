BREAKING: Dozens Injured As Terrorists Attack Ondo Again

Information reaching BizWatch Nigeria has it that dozens of people are currently fighting for their lives. This is as some terrorists invaded Owo, Ondo town, barely seven weeks after unleashing mayhem in St. Xavier catholic church.

At the time of filing this report, our correspondent could not ascertain the number of casualties.

The State Police Command has, however, confirmed that there was a shooting in Owo in the late hours of Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

According to the police, explosives devices were used in the course of the attack.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company Owo, Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition.

”We can not ascertain the casualty figure now and we also cannot say it was a terrorists’ attack with the use of explosives devices but tomorrow (Thursday) morning, the EOD men of the command would go to the scene,” a statement from the Force read.

More to follow…