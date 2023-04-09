BREAKING: Dantata Loses Wife To Ailment

Aminu Dantata, a highly-revered business mogul, has lost his wife, Rabi.

Rabi was confirmed dead on Sunday, April 9, 2023, by their son, Sanusi, who took to social media to disclose the sad news.

According to Sanusi, Rabi passed away on Saturday, April 8, after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment.

“Please pray for our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Haj. Rabi, wife of Alh. Aminu Dantata, died yesterday after a protracted illness.

“May Allah forgive her, accept her good deeds, and grant her the highest rank in Paradise, Ameen! Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiuun!” he wrote.