BREAKING: Dangote To Start Selling Refined Petroleum Products In August

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, on Monday, May 22, 2023, disclosed that his newly-commissioned refinery will start selling refined petroleum products in August.

Speaking at the event, the billionaire said his company will release the first batch of refined products from the 650,000 bpd capacity Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals plant into the market in three months time.

While expressing gratitude to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, Dangote maintained that the refinery will meet all of Nigeria’s refined products needs as well as meet demand in the African market.

More details to follow…