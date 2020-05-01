Breaking: DAAR Communications Founder Raymond Dokpesi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications Plc, has tested positive for coronavirus.

His daughter-in-law and six other members of the family reportedly tested positive for the disease after Dokpesi’s son went to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja, for treatment after contracting the disease.

In a report, AIT said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) conducted tests on the Dokpesi family and results showed eight of them had contracted the disease.

Dokpesi and the affected family members have reportedly been evacuated to the isolation centre at the where his son is already receiving treatment.

Dokpesi was quoted to have said he was feeling well before he got into the ambulance which conveyed him to the hospital.

“I am of quite ok. I feel very well,” he was quoted to have said.

Contact tracing immediately commenced with his family members including his father, and members of his household.

The test was said to have been extended to senior management and members of staff who had been in close contact with the company’s index case.

The report said the headquarters of DAAR Communications at Kpaduma hills in Asokoro, Abuja, has been decontaminated.