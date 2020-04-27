BREAKING: COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth at LUTH

BREAKING: COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth at LUTH

By
- April 27, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
26
0
COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth at LUTH

A COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The hospital broke the news in a tweet on Monday afternoon, saying the mother and child are well and alive.

“A team of LUTH Drs, anaesthetists & nurses delivered a woman with Covid19 of a baby girl this afternoon 40yr old mother & 3.3kg baby are doing fine. Our gratitude go to these gallant men & women & all warriors making d nation proud in d face of this scourge,” the tweet read.

Source: The Cable

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

COVID-19: Buhari Extends Lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, FCT by One Week

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in