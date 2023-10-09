BREAKING: Court Sentences Vandi To Death For Bolanle’s Murder

The Lagos State High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex, Igbosere, Lagos island, has convicted and sentenced to death by hanging a suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, for the murder of Lagos-based lawyer Mrs Omobolanle Raheem.

Justice Ibironke Harrison ruled that the prosecution, the Lagos State Government, had established the case against the defendant beyond all reasonable doubt.

“The court finds the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead.” the judge held.

Vandi was arraigned in court on January 16 for shooting to death the 41-year-old pregnant lawyer at the Ajah underbridge checkpoint on December 25, 2022.

