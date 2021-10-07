BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina’s Son To 14 Years Imprisonment Over Money Laundering

Faisal, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team has been sentenced by a federal high court to 14 years in prison.
In the judgment delivered on Thursday, Okon Abang, trial judge, found Faisal guilty on a three-count money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
