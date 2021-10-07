BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina’s Son To 14 Years Imprisonment Over Money Laundering

October 7, 2021 128

Faisal, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team has been sentenced by a federal high court to 14 years in prison.

READ ALSO: Twitter Ban a Win-Win For Nigeria and Microblogging Platform, Says Tolu Ogunlesi

In the judgment delivered on Thursday, Okon Abang, trial judge, found Faisal guilty on a three-count money laundering charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

More to follow…