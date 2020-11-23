BREAKING: Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Maina

November 23, 2020 39

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Senator Ali Ndume over his inability to produce former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has jumped bail in respect of his ongoing N2bn money laundering trial.

Justice Okon Abang ordered that the Borno South Senator who stood surety for the fleeing defendant in May 2020 would only be released from prison until he either produces Maina in court or sells off the N500m worth of property located in Asokoro, Abuja, which was used as the guarantee for the bail bond and tenders the evidence of the payment of the proceeds of the sale into the Federation Account.

The judge ordered that he be remanded in Kuje prison pending when he meets the condition for release.

More details later…