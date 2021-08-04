BREAKING: Court Grants Bail To Sunday Igboho’s Aides

August 4, 2021 84

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday granted the bail application by the 12 aides of Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, who were arrested by the Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS).

The Judge hearing the case, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ordered all the detained aides to be granted bail.

He gave the order after a recess that lasted for over two hours, following the submissions of the counsels on both sides.

The lawyer of Sunday Igboho’s aides, Pelumi Olajengbesi, pleaded with the court to grant the12 aides bail unconditionally.

However, the DSS Lawyer, I. Awo, told the court that he was not opposing the bail of eight of the applicants but that four other aides should not be granted bail.

He alleged that DSS’ investigation has revealed the four aides were high complicit in arms stockpiling.

The DSS lawyer argued that the four aides should not be granted bail in the interest of justice and national security.