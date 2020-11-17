BREAKING: Court Grants ₦1 million Bail to Eromosele

November 17, 2020 36

A Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State, has granted bail to the embattled #EndSARS protester, Peter Eromosele Adene, in the sum of ₦1 million.

The court granted the bail on Tuesday after it rejected a request by the police for an order to detain him for another 30 days, to enable them to conclude investigations into the allegations against the defendant.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the police prevented the family members and members of the press from entering the courtroom during the trial.

More to follow…